UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Darrell Stevenson, charged with Second Degree Murder

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (12/12/19) — Robert K. Coleman has been arrested and is currently being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Second Degree Murder in connection to the September shooting death of Darrell Stevenson.

According to court documents, Stevenson was driving down South 5th Street when he was approached by an angry Robert Coleman. Stevenson attempted to drive away by was blocked in by a vehicle driven by Devontae Coleman.

The documents state that Robert Coleman drew a handgun and fire several times through the back glass of the vehicle Stevenson was driving, ultimately killing Stevenson.

This shooting was reportedly in retaliation for the shooting death of Robert Coleman’s brother, Christopher Coleman. The car that Stevenson was driving belongs to the person that Robert Coleman thinks is responsible for his brother’s death.

The documents also state that Robert Coleman is prohibited from having a firearm by an active protective order.

Robert Coleman was arrested on Wednesday night and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Violations of a Protective Order. He is being held on $2,025,500 bond.

MONROE, La. — (9/20/19) Monroe Police detectives are seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Robert K. Coleman. He is wanted for questioning in regard to the shooting death of Darrell Stevenson, which occurred on September 20, 2019.

Police report that he is possibly driving a Green 2002 GMC Yukon with dark tinted windows and an LED running light along the back bumper.

2002 GMC Yukon

Anyone with information about Robert Coleman’s whereabouts is urged to call the Monroe Police Dept. at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH.