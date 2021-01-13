UPDATE: One dead in I-10 crash near Rayne; portion of eastbound route expected to be closed throughout the day

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: State Police said the outside lane eastbound Interstate 10 is open following an investigation into a deadly, Wednesday morning crash. The inside lane will likely be closed for the remainder of the day, authorities said.

ORIGINAL: Rayne Police are currently investigating a fatality crash involving an 18 wheeler and a pickup truck at mile marker 87 in Rayne.

The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10 and crossed the median striking an 18 wheeler that was traveling eastbound. Both vehicles then entered the median with the pickup truck catching on fire.

The driver and a passenger of the 18 wheeler were transported to a Lafayette hospital for evaluation. The male driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash.

The crash has caused back-ups in both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-10. Clean-up is expected a through the majority of the day. Police are working to open one lane as soon as possible.

Please avoid the area and expect delays.

We will update this story as we get more information.