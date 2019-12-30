UPDATE: Suspect in shooting death of a Bernice woman captured in Texarkana

UPDATE: BERNICE, La. (12/30/19) — The suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Bernice woman has been arrested.

According to police, 25-year-old Sean Johnson was captured earlier this afternoon by the Texarkana Police Department and is being held in the Bi-State Jail.

Johnson is awaiting extradition back to Union Parish where he will face one count of Negligent Homicide and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bond will be set at $500,000.

Continue reading to see the full press release concerning Johnson’s arrest.

Two Union Parish sheriff’s detectives were en route Monday afternoon to Texarkana, Texas, to interview Sean Johnson, a Bernice man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head late Saturday night.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said Texarkana authorities found Johnson, 25, trying to hide inside a cabinet in an apartment building in that city. Other information about the arrest was not immediately available.

Gates said detectives pieced together information showing that Sharmaine Brown, also 25, of Bernice, was shot in the head while the couple was sitting in the back seat of a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex where the couple resided.

The sheriff said Brown’s body was left in the parking lot and that Johnson fled in the vehicle.

Witnesses in the area told investigators they didn’t hear the couple arguing so they don’t know what led to the shooting nor do they know specifically the type gun used.

“We hope to get answers later today when detectives interview him,” Gates said.

Brown was carried to Reeves Memorial Hospital in Bernice where she was pronounced dead. Her body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Gates said warrants were issued for Johnson’s arrest charging him with negligent homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton has set total bail at $500,000.

The sheriff said detectives are continuing their investigation with the help of Bernice police. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 318-368-3124.

ORIGINAL: BERNICE, LA (12/29/19) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the suspect involved in homicide of a Bernice woman. More information can be found in the Union Parish Sheriff’s Press Release: