Valentine’s Day motorcycle crash claims life of Eunice man

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist has died after hitting a stopped vehicle on Valentine’s Day on U.S. 190 near La. 367 in St. Landry Parish.

Melvin Granger, 75, of Eunice, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 190 on his 2006 Honda Goldwing trike motorcycle. Meanwhile, a 1997 Ford Escort was stopped at a stop sign in the northbound lane of La. 367. Louisiana State Police Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen said Granger left the roadway, crossing onto the shoulder and then struck the Ford Escort. He was thrown from his trike.

” Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Granger received critical injuries,” said Louisiana State Police Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen.

The driver of the Ford was buckled up and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected, though routine toxicology tests were taken from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle,” said Gossen. “Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, always wear a DOT-approved helmet when operating a motorcycle, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”