Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity
Live Now
White House encourages people to stay home

Vermilionville to cease operations temporarily

Louisiana Network

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Bayou Vermilion District have announced that all operations will temporarily cease, in the wake of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.

Bayou Vermilion District consists of Vermilionville, Water Quality, and Bayou Operations.

Director of Communications, Jamie Dupuis says, “These [are] entities that have a significant impact on the region- environmentally and culturally. We do not make this decision lightly- we do it out of concern for our staff and guests.”

If you have any questions, you can contact Bayou Vermilion District through their social media channels:

  • FACEBOOK
    • @vermilionville
    • @bayouvermiliondistrict
    • @vermilionvillerestaurant
  • INSTAGRAM
    • @vermilionville
    • @bayouvermiliondistrict
    • @vermilionvillerestaurant

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss