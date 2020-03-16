Vermilionville to cease operations temporarily

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Bayou Vermilion District have announced that all operations will temporarily cease, in the wake of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.

Bayou Vermilion District consists of Vermilionville, Water Quality, and Bayou Operations.

Director of Communications, Jamie Dupuis says, “These [are] entities that have a significant impact on the region- environmentally and culturally. We do not make this decision lightly- we do it out of concern for our staff and guests.”

If you have any questions, you can contact Bayou Vermilion District through their social media channels: