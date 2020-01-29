Wanted by Lafayette Police: A few good men and women to be law enforcement officers

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Are you looking for a career in law enforcement?

The Lafayette Police Department is looking to hire a few good men, and women, to join the blue line and will be hosting a recruiting day with a physical agility test for individuals interested in becoming a Police Officer.

The event will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Teurlings Catholic High School football field .

Athletic attire is recommend and you must bring a valid state ID card.

In November, a motion was passed that implemented a new pay plan of 40K a year for all starting officers and was designed to increase as officers rise in rank.

It was previously $34,600 a year. 

If you need additional information, contact LPD Recruiter, Cpt. Kristi Strong @337-291-8663.

