Workers at the Bayou Vermilion District dragged out 192 large items from the Vermilion River in 2019.

Among those items were a washing machine, life preservers, 55 gallon drums, lawn chairs, bicycles, and lots more.

Keeping the Vermilion River free of debris is a priority.

Last week, trash and debris was collected by a Bandalong placed in the Vermilion River after a rain event.