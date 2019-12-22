WATCH: WR Michael Thomas sets single-season catch record against the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (CNN/FOX) — New Orleans Saint Michael Thomas added yet another record for his team during today’s contest against the Tennessee Titans.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Saints QB Drew Brees passed to the wide receiver for a 14 yard TD. Doing so set a new single-season catch record with 144 catches on the season to pass Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (143).

Unfortunately, the play was reviewed and officials found his knee down at the 1-yard line. So, while he didn’t officially get the TD, he still got the milestone. A couple plays later, he scored anyway.

The previous week, Brees set the all-time career pass touchdown records against the Colts.