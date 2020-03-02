West Monroe family asks community to help terminally ill 13-year-old boy

WEST MONROE, LA (02/28/20)– This isn’t your ordinary yard sale, it’s a benefit yard sale for 13-year-old James Clifton Anderson Jr. James is terminally ill and has been diagnosed with at least 8 different illnesses, ranging from EDS to POTS.



“With the genetic testing getting cheaper, they are finding new stuff all the time, especially with the EDS and all that. With it getting cheaper, they are able to do more research,” said Donald Cupit, James’ brother.

That’s exactly why the Cupit family is having a benefit yard sale. Though some items are only 25 cents, that money will go a long way…all the way to New Orleans to see specialists and find a way to help James.

“There’s a wide variety of doctors down there who specialize with kids like him and it’s easier for them to communicate that way,” said Donald.

People in the community donated items to the yard sale to help. In addition, this ring was donated for a raffle drawing that will happen on March 3rd. From kids’ toys to clothes, support continues as items find a new home for a good cause. The family is hoping to receive more than 700 dollars.

“It makes us feel really good to know that there are people out here who really care and want to help,” said Debra Cupit, James’ mother.

The family says they try and keep James’ spirits high as all the information is not only hard for the family, but also for a 13-year-old kid.

“I mean he’s just a kid. So the last thing you want to do is let his morality get down or for him to think “well maybe I can’t do that,” said Donald.

While boxes are full now, they are hoping by the end of Saturday the yard will be empty. The benefit yard sale is at 113 Lenard Drive in West Monroe. It will continue into tomorrow starting at 7 AM and end at dark.