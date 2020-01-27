West Monroe man arrested on DWI charge for 11th time

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars after police say he was arrested and charged with DWI for the eleventh time.

According to arrest reports, Roger Hale, 61, was stopped at the intersection of Thomas Road and Glenwood Drive while the light was green on Saturday night.

When deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke with Hale, they say his speech was slurred and that he did poorly on field sobriety tests.

When questioned, Hale told deputies that he had taken Neurontin, a nerve pain medication, but would not say how many.

Deputies noted in the arrest report that Hale’s driver’s license was already suspended due to a prior DWI arrest.

Hale was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Driving Under Suspension from prior DWI

Expired Plate; Registration

Violating Minimum Speed

Hale’s bond has been set at $11,300.

Deputies also noted in the arrest report that Hale has been arrested for DWI 11 times since 1983 and has been convicted 8 times.