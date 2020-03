WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native, and mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Fraley was in a different kind of battle, this past weekend.

He took part in the Red Dirt Ultra race, in the Kistachie National Forest.

The marathon spans 100 miles.

Fraley completed the race in 22 hours and 53 minutes. He finished third overall.

But, many were out to show their support.