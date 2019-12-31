Woman inside vehicle alerts police to driver who allegedly struck 10-year-old in Crowley hit and run

A man accused in the hit and run of a 10-year-old child on Sunday in Crowley has been caught.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says 35-year-old Justin Duhon has been arrested and he’s not facing a charge of felony hit and run.

Chief Broussard says Duhon wasn’t alone in the car, a woman was reportedly in the car with Duhon.

The chief says Duhon was already a person of interest — calls from the woman partly confirmed it.

“It concurred and confirmed information we already received from the public,” the chief stated.

Broussard says State Police pulled Duhon over as he was driving to New Orleans.

The chief says troopers stopped Duhon as a welfare check on the woman, but eventually discovered an arrest warrant had been issued.

He said the community stepped up by providing statements and offering video footage.

“Because of them is why we were able to get a quick resolution to this,” the chief added.

“His bike ws parked right here and he was with my son, they were talking; just standing here watching them,” resident Jonathan Meaux explained.

Jonathan and Hillary Meaux says they saw the boy and they say it was awful.

“He was just trying to cross the road and the man hit him,” resident Hillary Meaux noted.

Another man in the community says he received a call from the woman who reportedly was in the car with Duhon.

“I’m glad State Troopers in New Orleans did, and got the job done that needed to be done,” Keith Lemaire said.

The chief says the 10-year-old victim was in critical condition when he was transported for medical treatment.