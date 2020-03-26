You can now get your groceries delivered through Waitr

LAFAYETTE, La. – Waitr has announced that the company has expanded into same day grocery delivery in Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

In Lafayette, Waitr has partnered with Champagne’s Market to help deliver grocery essentials to residents. In Baton Rouge, they’ve partnered with Ralph’s Market.

Customers can shop on the Waitr app, or at waitrapp.com, by searching Champagne’s Market and Ralph’s Market for basic grocery items.

Waitr is providing personal shoppers, in addition to delivery drivers, to help fulfill grocery orders.

The company is also offering a no-contact delivery option for grocery just like they do with restaurant deliveries, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers.