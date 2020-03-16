Youngsville PD closes lobby to general public

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Youngsville Police Chief Ricky Boudreaux has announced a ‘temporary limited closure’ of the department’s lobby due to precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He says the lobby will remained closed but Police operations will continue per usual.

The memo below was posted on the door of the police department for instructions.

Boudreaux adds that the Mayor’s court that was scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 will be rescheduled for a later date. Those scheduled for court will receive a new court date by mail.

The Chief wants residents to make sure if your address has changed, contact the Youngsville Police Department with your new information.