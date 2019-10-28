19th Annual Harvest Festival | October 29th

Spooktacular will take place at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $26 and up and can be purchased here: http://thestrandtheatre.com. Get ready for vampires, scarecrows, skeletons and more to contort and jump through a circus of scare.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the El Karubah Shriners.