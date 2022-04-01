Current Miss Black Louisiana US crown holders, Lashonda Phelps and Reven Moore are in the studio to talk about the 22nd annual Miss Black Louisiana US Pageant taking place on Saturday, April 2nd at 5pm.

The event will be held at the East Bank Theatre located at 630 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA, Admission to the event is $10 dollars, and the event is open to the public.

Being in a pageant is about more than just the beauty, as Lashonda said “there are also brains behind it”, and that is so true. The ladies competing will be taking the stage to share their talents and passions.

We encourage you to attend the Miss Black Louisiana US pageant and support these ladies. For more information you can visit missblacklouisianaus.webs.com.