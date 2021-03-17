LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie speaks with Shalisa Roland from the Shreveport Bossier City Tourism Bureau to discuss the ongoing event for food lovers–318 Restaurant Week! Happening now through the 20th, you can support local restaurants and enjoy $10 lunch specials, and $20 dinner specials.

The goal of 318 Restaurant Week is to encourage locals and visitors to explore Shreveport and Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences. Participating restaurants range from very casual eateries to more upscale restaurants.

To find out more information, visit here and on Facebook:@318restaurantweek. You can also download the Shreveport 318 Restaurant Wee‪k‬ app on your phone.