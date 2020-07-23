A Clean Mask is a Happy Mask | Ben’s Body Basics

Keeping our masks clean is a task in itself. Well fret not, because Ben Whalen is giving us some peace of mind. Ben’s Body Basics Mask Spray is made from natural products that not only clean your mask but leave it smelling like lavender, lemon or eucalyptus, which help you relax during this stressful season.

The mask spray also sanitizes the mask, helping you stay safe and clean from viruses. (68% alcohol volume + hydrogen peroxide, and tea tree hydro-sol. Ben’s Body Basics Mask Spray increases the effectiveness of disposal masks after repeat usages, and helps extend the number of uses of your cloth mask between washes.

We are obsessed! For more information on Ben’s Body Basics click here: Ben’s Body Basics