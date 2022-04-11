This week Biskie talks about “A Thousand Voices” by Lisa Wingate. While this one was a Biskie book bust, it doesn’t mean it’s not a great book for someone else.

This book did get 4.5 stars on Good Reads. If you are a fan of Lisa Wingate, Christian fiction, or a Contemporary meets Historical fiction hybrid; this book might be for you.

Here is the synopsis from Good Reads:

Adopted at thirteen, Dell Jordan was loved, mentored, and encouraged to pursue her passion for music. Now, at twenty, after a year abroad with a traveling symphony, a scholarship to Julliard is within reach. But underneath Dell’s smoothly polished surface lurk mysteries from the past. Why did her mother abandon her? Who was her father? Are there faces somewhere that look like hers-blood relatives she’s never met?

Determined to find answers, Dell sets off on a secret journey into Oklahoma’s Kiamichi Mountains, drawn by the only remaining link to her origins- a father’s Native American name on her birth certificate. In the voices of her Choctaw ancestors, she’ll discover the keys to a future unlike anything she could have imagined.

What readers are saying:

5 stars: Very interesting book. Piqued my interest in learning more about the “Trail of Tears”

3 stars: I think I will give this a 2.75. :o) It’s a sweet story about a girl trying to find out where she came from. I liked enough at first, but towards the end sort of lost interest, I don’t know why. I didn’t even know it was part of a series until I got onto goodreads, I don’t think anything was missing by not reading the first 4 books. I have a feeling they are only sort of related. But anyway, this was nothing special, but not a complete waste of time either. It was good for reading on an airplane and laying by the pool. :o)

For more information about “A Thousand Voices” by Lisa Wingate visit the books page on Good Reads.