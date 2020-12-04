Add joy to a child’s Christmas with Roy’s Kids

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – With the holiday season in full swing it is important now more than ever to give back to others. Michael Sean Powell, founder of Roy’s Kids joins Biskie in the studio to discuss how you can get involved to help make Christmas brighter for a child. Roy’s Kids has been serving our community since 2007, officially becoming a non-profit in 2010. Roy’s Kids collects toys, clothes, underwear, and shoes all year long to give to children in the community. To support this cause and find out more information visit www.royskids318.com.

