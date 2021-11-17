AMI Kids – Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the latest fatal shooting Tuesday, Shreveport has tallied 80 homicides so far this year, just six short of the record 86 set back in 1993. But the police chief insists on staying optimistic about the city’s prospects for leaving that 28-year-old record unbroken.

“Well, we have not reached that point yet and we’re gonna work as hard as we can in an attempt not to reach that point,” Smith said Tuesday. “I feel that Shreveport is on the rebound, it is on a comeback from what may seemingly be its worst year. I don’t believe that is the case.”