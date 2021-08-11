LOVING LIVING LOCAL—-It’s back to school season, and we’re all looking for creative quick snacks! These apple nachos take next to no time to put together, and your kids will love them! Here’s what you need:
1 Fuji apple, (or slicing apple of your choice), cut into thin slices*
1/4 cup smooth peanut butter, melted
1/4 cup Nutella
Optional: chocolate chips, nuts, or Cheerios
Apple Nachos for Back to School
LOVING LIVING LOCAL—-It’s back to school season, and we’re all looking for creative quick snacks! These apple nachos take next to no time to put together, and your kids will love them! Here’s what you need: