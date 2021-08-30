Argent Financial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce the City's 2021 "National Night Out" against crime, as well as COVID protocols that have been added to the judging criteria.

The annual event will be held from 6-to-9 p.m. Oct. 5, in Shreveport, as well as in Bossier City and Caddo and Bossier Parishes.