At your desk workout: arms and shoulders

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On yesterday’s show, Biskie and Josh showed us a few at your desk workouts using only your body weight, but if you’re looking to tone up while you’re on the clock, consider getting some dumbbells for your desk. You can do these workouts during breaks or calls. Make sure that before you do any workout that you get in a good stretch.

Stretching before and after workouts is not only great for relieving tension in your muscles and joints but helps prevent serious injury. Stretching before and after workouts is not only great for relieving tension in your muscles and joints but helps prevent serious injury. Another way to prevent injury is to begin lifting at a low weight, and over time (as you get progressively stronger), increase weight.

The first exercise is arm circles. Before you grab any weight, do a few arm circles and other stretches to warm up. Once complete, grab your dumbbells and begin your first workout.