Baking With Biskie: Amazing Apple Pie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Amazing Apple Pie Bites in today’s episode of Baking With Biskie; all you need for this recipe is Refrigerated Pie Crust for Nine Inch Pie 2-pack 21 oz Canned Apple Pie Filling Cinnamon and Sugar One tablespoon Butter Six tablespoons Powdered Sugar 1/2 to 1 tablespoon Milk 1/4 teaspoon Vanilla Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Unroll first pie crust. Using a 3.5-inch cookie cutter, cut seven circles of crust. Repeat with the second crust. Roll out pie crust scraps and cut two more circles, making 16 total. Place one slice of apple pie filling on each crust circle. Fold crust in half and pinch closed around the apple slice. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake for 20 minutes until golden brown and flakey. Meanwhile, melt butter and whisk in powdered sugar, Vanilla, and half a tablespoon of milk to make a loose frosting for drizzling. Allow pie bites to cool, then drizzle with glaze. And that’s it, for more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.