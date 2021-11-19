LOVING LIVING LOCAL— In today’s Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad. All you need to make this is
6 cups salad
One red apple
One green apple
1 cup walnuts – roughly chopped
⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese
⅓ cup dried cranberries
1 cup apple juice
Four tablespoons apple cider vinegar – (or white vinegar in a pinch)
Two tablespoons honey
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup oil
Core and chop apples (thin slices or 1-inch chunks). Toss lettuce, apples, walnuts, feta, and cranberries together in a large bowl.
Whisk together all dressing ingredients. Toss with salad immediately before serving. Enjoy! And that’s it it’s easy to make and have ready in a min. For more Baking With Biskie, visit https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select Loving Living Local.
Baking With Biskie: Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
