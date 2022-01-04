Baking with Biskie: Baked Spaghetti

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – It’s National Spaghetti Day, so Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making the day festive as they prepare baked spaghetti.

If you want to try these amazing dishes at home, you can find everything you need below.

Baked Spaghetti:

What you will need:

1 pound spaghetti

▢1 pound ground beef

▢1 yellow onion , chopped

▢4 cups Marinara Sauce

▢1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

▢2 large eggs

▢5 tablespoons unsalted butter , melted

▢2 cups cottage cheese , divided

▢4 cups mozzarella cheese , shredded and divided

Instructions: