Baking with Biskie: Baked Spaghetti

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – It’s National Spaghetti Day, so Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making the day festive as they prepare baked spaghetti.
If you want to try these amazing dishes at home, you can find everything you need below.
What you will need:
- 1 pound spaghetti
- ▢1 pound ground beef
- ▢1 yellow onion , chopped
- ▢4 cups Marinara Sauce
- ▢1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- ▢2 large eggs
- ▢5 tablespoons unsalted butter , melted
- ▢2 cups cottage cheese , divided
- ▢4 cups mozzarella cheese , shredded and divided
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray 9×13 baking dish with vegetable oil spray.
- Cook pasta 2 minutes shy of the directions.
- Add meat and onions to a large skillet on medium-high heat and brown while breaking it apart until fully cooked, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add in the Marinara Sauce and mix well.
- Toss the noodles in the salt, eggs and butter.
- Put half the pasta in the bottom of the baking dish, then add half the cottage cheese, half the meat sauce and half the mozzarella.
- Top with the rest of the noodles, the rest of the cottage cheese, meat sauce and mozzarella.
- Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil and bake an additional 15 minutes or until the cheese on top is crispy and golden brown.