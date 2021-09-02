Loving Living Local

Baking with Biskie: Baking Pumpkin Bread

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie is BACK!!!. Today Biskie and josh bake Pumpkin Bread, to make this you will need 8 ounces pumpkin puree
,2 large eggs,1/2 cup vegetable oil, 1/3 cup orange juice, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 3/4 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 3/4 teaspoons salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 pinch ground ginger. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9×5 loaf pan with baking spray or grease and flour it. Whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, oil, orange juice and sugar until combined. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients until just combined then . Pour into loaf pan and bake for 50-55 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from loaf pan.
For more information visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss