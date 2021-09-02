LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie is BACK!!!. Today Biskie and josh bake Pumpkin Bread, to make this you will need 8 ounces pumpkin puree
,2 large eggs,1/2 cup vegetable oil, 1/3 cup orange juice, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 3/4 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 3/4 teaspoons salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 pinch ground ginger. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9×5 loaf pan with baking spray or grease and flour it. Whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, oil, orange juice and sugar until combined. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients until just combined then . Pour into loaf pan and bake for 50-55 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from loaf pan.
For more information visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
Baking with Biskie: Baking Pumpkin Bread
