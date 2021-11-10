Baking With Biskie: Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast Casserole

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Josh and Biskie make a stable in the south Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast Casserole all you need for this recipe is
10 oz tube of buttermilk biscuit dough
Six eggs
One pkg powdered country gravy pouch (plus ingredients per package to make gravy)
1 lb sausage, any flavor
1 c cheese, shredded
1/2 c milk
salt and pepper, to taste
- preheat oven to 350. Take a 13×9-in pan and spray with cooking spray (or smear with butter). Cut biscuit dough into 1″ pieces, and line the bottom of the pan.
- Brown the sausage & drain.
- Scatter the browned sausage over the biscuit pieces, then top with shredded cheese.
- Whisk eggs and milk with a pinch of salt and pepper, then pour over the pan.
- Make gravy according to instructions, and pour over the pan. Bake for 30-45 minutes, depending on how hot your oven runs.
- Cut and serve. It’s delicious warm right out of the oven!
