Baking With Biskie: Biskie’s Chicken And Dumplings

Ingredients:

3-5lbs of chicken

48-64oz chicken broth

3 C. self rising flour

1 tsp salt

1 quart of buttermilk

1/2 stick of butter (melted)

1 can cream of chicken

Boil chicken in chicken broth on medium heat. I do this for about an hour to make sure the chicken is extremely tender and easy to shred. In a mixing bowl, add your self-rising flour and salt and mix together. Make a well in the center of your flour mixture, and pour the melted butter in. Start by adding two cups of buttermilk to the mixture, and add more as needed to create a wet, sticky dough. Set aside. Remove the cooked chicken from the broth and shred. Bring the broth up to a rolling boil, and drop spoonfuls of your dumpling dough. They will sink to the bottom, then rise as they cook. Halfway through the dumpling addition, add the chicken back to the pot. Finish dropping the dumplings in, then add the can of cream of chicken soup to the pot. Cover, and reduce heat to low/simmer for 5-10 minutes. Season as you’d like with salt and pepper, and enjoy!