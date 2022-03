To finish up the week of family favorites, Biskie and Josh are making a breakfast favorite your family is sure to love.

For this Blueberry Waffles recipe, you will need:

2 Cups of All Purpose flour

2 Tbsp. of sugar

2 tsp. of baking powder

1/2 tsp. of salt

4 Tbsp. of melted butter

2 eggs

1/4 cup of club soda

Optional (but highly recommended)

Vanilla extract and cinnamon., and lemon zest.

To make a full meal, you can add bacon, or eggs.