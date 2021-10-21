Baking With Biskie: Bonnie’s Sloppy Joes Turned into Sloppy Jacks!

The above-normal temperatures will continue in the ArkLaTex through the weekend and the first half of next week. Strong storms will be possible for part of the area Sunday night. More storms still look promising on Wednesday.

Thursday was another quiet day around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and rather warm temperatures. Lows Thursday morning were in the low to middle 60. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 80s over most of the area with cooler temperatures over the northern edge of the region behind a weak cold front that is moving through. Temperatures Friday will get off to a cooler start behind the front with lows mainly in the low to middle 50s. Highs Friday afternoon will soar back into the low to middle 80s over most of the area.