LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On this episode of Baking With Biskie! We cook Bonnie’s Sloppy Joes Turned into Sloppy Jacks; all you need for this recipe is
1lb ground beef
One can Campbells Chicken Gumbo Soup
One small can of tomato sauce
Cheese
Hamburger buns
Brown the meat, add gumbo and sauce, and let simmer together. Toast the hamburger buns. Cut cheese into a jack-o-lantern shape and add to the sandwich. Enjoy! It’s super easy to make for families on the go. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local.
Baking With Biskie: Bonnie’s Sloppy Joes Turned into Sloppy Jacks!
