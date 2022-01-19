Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen this morning making a delicious breakfast casserole.

This recipe is from Biskie’s mom, and it’s one of her breakfast dishes.

If you want to try this out you will need:

1 cup frozen Country Style Hash Browns

1/3 cup chopped onions – green onions are prettier

½ cup crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, or any combination

1 cup Colby, cheddar, or your favorite cheese

Salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes to your taste

4 eggs, beaten

¾ cup cream or ½ & ½

1 Tablespoon flour

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 “casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Combine the onions and frozen hash browns in the dish and microwave until the hash browns are warm but not hot enough to melt cheese. Add salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Mix in the cheese and meat and set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix together eggs, cream, and flour. Pour the liquid over and the other ingredients and work it down into them. Bake until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Variations – you can alter this recipe depending on what is available in your refrigerator. You can substitute leftover mashed potatoes, add chopped bell peppers, canned mushrooms, sprinkle bread crumbs and a drizzle of oil or melted butter on top.