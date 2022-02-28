Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a broccoli apple salad. This is a great healthy option to help you start the week on the right track.
This salad includes:
- 2 heads fresh broccoli , chopped into small florets (about 4 cups)
- 2 apples , chopped
- 1/4 cup red onion , diced
- 1/3 cup slivered almonds
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
Instructions:
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add broccoli and cook for just a few seconds, to blanch it. Drain water (or remove the broccoli with a slotted spoon) and allow to cool. Use a paper towel to blot any excess water from the broccoli florets.
- In a large bowl toss together broccoli, apples, red onion, almonds, sunflower seeds, and dried cranberries.
You can also add in any extras you may like, along with a dressing to finish off your salad.
Biskie and Josh go for a homemade Dressing to finish off the broccoli apple salad.
For this dressing you will need:
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1 Tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
Instructions:
Whisk together all ingredients until smooth. Drizzle the dressing, just a little at a time, over the salad and toss to combine. Chill for at least one hour before serving.