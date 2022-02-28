Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a broccoli apple salad. This is a great healthy option to help you start the week on the right track.

This salad includes:

2 heads fresh broccoli , chopped into small florets (about 4 cups)

2 apples , chopped

1/4 cup red onion , diced

1/3 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Instructions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add broccoli and cook for just a few seconds, to blanch it. Drain water (or remove the broccoli with a slotted spoon) and allow to cool. Use a paper towel to blot any excess water from the broccoli florets.

In a large bowl toss together broccoli, apples, red onion, almonds, sunflower seeds, and dried cranberries.

You can also add in any extras you may like, along with a dressing to finish off your salad.

Biskie and Josh go for a homemade Dressing to finish off the broccoli apple salad.

For this dressing you will need:

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Instructions:

Whisk together all ingredients until smooth. Drizzle the dressing, just a little at a time, over the salad and toss to combine. Chill for at least one hour before serving.