LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie are josh make some Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots perfect for the meatloaf, and they are straightforward to make all you need is 16 oz bag of baby carrots
1/2 c water
1 1/2 TB butter
1 1/2 TB brown sugar
salt and Pepper to taste
Bring carrots, water, butter, and brown sugar to a boil in a pan over medium-high heat. Turn to low and simmer for approximately 6 minutes. Turn back to high and cook until all the water is evaporated and carrots are tender. It took me another 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat. Salt and Pepper, and enjoy!
Baking with Biskie: Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots
