Baking With Biskie: Candied Walnuts

join Biskie and Josh in the kitchen as they make Candied Walnuts. All you will need is 1 cup walnut halves/pieces (you can also use this recipe for candied pecans), 1/4 cup white granulated sugar (not coarse sugar), 1 Tbsp unsalted butter. Heat a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat, add 1 cup walnuts, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, and 1 Tbsp butter. Heat over medium heat for 5 minutes, frequently stirring (with a heat-proof non-plastic spatula) so your mixture doesn't burn (especially towards the end). When the sugar mixture starts melting, constantly stir until all sugar is dissolved and nuts are coated. Transfer immediately onto a sheet of parchment paper and separate the nuts right away. Using two spatulas will make this task go faster.

