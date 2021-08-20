Baking with Biskie: Carmel Apple Dump Cake

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Join Biskie and Josh in the kitchen where they make an Carmel Apple Dump Cake. This apple dump cake only uses 5 easy ingredients: 2 (20 oz) cans apple pie filling, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, optional, 1 1/2 cups caramel squares, sliced in half, 1 box yellow cake mix, 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) melted butter.
- In a greased 9×13 casserole, spread the cinnamon and apple pie filling mixture.
- Arrange the sliced caramel squares on top of the apple layer.
- Sprinkle the top evenly with the boxed cake mix.
- Pour the melted butter on top and sprinkle with a little extra cinnamon, if desired.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and the edges are bubbling.
- Serve warm with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and extra caramel drizzled on top.