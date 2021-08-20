Baking with Biskie: Carmel Apple Dump Cake

Loving Living Local

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Join Biskie and Josh in the kitchen where they make an Carmel Apple Dump Cake. This apple dump cake only uses 5 easy ingredients: 2 (20 oz) cans apple pie filling, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, optional, 1 1/2 cups caramel squares, sliced in half, 1 box yellow cake mix, 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) melted butter.

  1. In a greased 9×13 casserole, spread the cinnamon and apple pie filling mixture.
  2. Arrange the sliced caramel squares on top of the apple layer.
  3. Sprinkle the top evenly with the boxed cake mix.
  4. Pour the melted butter on top and sprinkle with a little extra cinnamon, if desired.
  5. Bake for 45 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and the edges are bubbling.
  6. Serve warm with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and extra caramel drizzled on top.

