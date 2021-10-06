Baking With Biskie: Cheesy Potatoes Gratin

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On today’s episode of Baking with Biskie, Josh and Biskie Make Cheesy Potatoes Gratin, it’s effortless to make and can be served throughout the week. You will need

Four tablespoons softened unsalted butter divided

3 pounds (4 or 5 medium) russet potatoes peeled

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

Six tablespoons grated Parmesan divided

Three garlic cloves minced

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375˚F. Grease a baking dish with two tablespoons of butter.

Very thinly slice potatoes (using a mandolin, if you have one).

In a large mixing bowl, combine cream, shredded cheddar, four tablespoons Parmesan, and garlic.

Add sliced potatoes and toss together until all potatoes are well coated. Generously season with salt and pepper and toss together.

Take a stack of potatoes and line the baking dish, keeping potatoes upright. Repeat until all potatoes have been used.

Evenly pour excess cream mixture over potatoes and lightly season with salt and pepper.

Dot top with remaining two tablespoons butter.

Cover baking dish with foil and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

Remove from oven, uncover potatoes, sprinkle top with remaining Parmesan and continue to bake for an additional 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender.

Remove from oven and cool for about 10 minutes. Serve.

And that’s it easy, for more Baking with Biskie, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/.