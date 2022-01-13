Baking with Biskie: Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie is back in the kitchen with Josh bringing us a comforting cuisine.

Nothing says comfort like a good chicken and broccoli noodle casserole.

For this recipe, you will need:

  • 6 oz egg noodles, or no-yolk
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced thin
  • 12 oz fresh broccoli florets, chopped
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 3 tbsp all purpose flour
  • 1-3/4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup 1% milk
  • 12 oz cooked shredded chicken breast
  • 4 oz shredded reduced fat sharp cheddar, Sargento
  • cooking spray
  • 3 tbsp shredded parmesan cheese
  • 2 tbsp seasoned breadcrumbs, I used whole wheat

Chicken and Broccoli Noodle Casserole instructions are available here.

