Baking with Biskie: Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie is back in the kitchen with Josh bringing us a comforting cuisine.
Nothing says comfort like a good chicken and broccoli noodle casserole.
For this recipe, you will need:
- 6 oz egg noodles, or no-yolk
- 2 tsp oil
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced thin
- 12 oz fresh broccoli florets, chopped
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 medium shallot, minced
- 3 tbsp all purpose flour
- 1-3/4 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup 1% milk
- 12 oz cooked shredded chicken breast
- 4 oz shredded reduced fat sharp cheddar, Sargento
- cooking spray
- 3 tbsp shredded parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp seasoned breadcrumbs, I used whole wheat
Chicken and Broccoli Noodle Casserole instructions are available here.