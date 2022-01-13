Baking with Biskie: Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man on bond for a fatal shooting at Woodlawn Terrace in August 2020 was sentenced to two years for a federal gun charge Thursday.

Quinterrius D’Lon Brown, 20, was indicted in Caddo Parish District Court on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting death of Michael Coleman on August 26, 2020. He was arraigned on January 20, 2021, on those charges and later released on bond.