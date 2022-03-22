Biskie asked our viewers what they would like to cook on the show this week, and the response for Chicken Spaghetti was overwhelming. In Tennessee chicken spaghetti isn’t really thing, so Biskie is making this dish for the first time… on live tv.

What you will need for this recipe:

Ingredients2 c.

cooked chicken3 c.

spaghetti, uncooked and broken into two-inch pieces2

cans cream of mushroom soup2 c.

grated sharp cheddar cheese1/4 c.

finely diced green pepper1/4 c.

finely diced onion1

jar (4-ounce) diced pimentos, drained2 c.

reserved chicken broth from pot1 tsp.

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt1/8 tsp.

(to 1/4 teaspoon) cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste1 c.

additional grated sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions: