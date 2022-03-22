Biskie asked our viewers what they would like to cook on the show this week, and the response for Chicken Spaghetti was overwhelming. In Tennessee chicken spaghetti isn’t really thing, so Biskie is making this dish for the first time… on live tv.
What you will need for this recipe:
Ingredients2 c.
cooked chicken3 c.
spaghetti, uncooked and broken into two-inch pieces2
cans cream of mushroom soup2 c.
grated sharp cheddar cheese1/4 c.
finely diced green pepper1/4 c.
finely diced onion1
jar (4-ounce) diced pimentos, drained2 c.
reserved chicken broth from pot1 tsp.
Lawry’s Seasoned Salt1/8 tsp.
(to 1/4 teaspoon) cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper, to taste1 c.
additional grated sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions:
- Cook 1 cut up fryer and pick out the meat to make two cups.
- Cook spaghetti in same chicken broth until al dente. Do not overcook. When spaghetti is cooked, combine with remaining ingredients except additional 1 cup sharp cheddar.
- Place mixture in casserole pan and top with remaining sharp cheddar. Cover and freeze up to six months, cover and refrigerate up to two days, or bake immediately: 350 degrees for 45 minutes until bubbly. (If the cheese on top starts to get too cooked, cover with foil)