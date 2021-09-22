Baking With Biskie: Chicken Tortilla Soup

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On today’s episode of Baking with Biskie, Josh and Biskie cook Chicken Tortilla Soup the Ingredients you will need are: Canned Corn, Canned Black Beans, Chicken Broth, Canned Chicken or Chicken Breast Cooked and Shredded, Diced Tomatoes with Green Chiles, Cream of Chicken Soup (You can also use a Homemade Cream Soup), Optional Spices: Garlic Powder, Chili Powder, Onion Powder (season to taste!), Avocado, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips or Homemade Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Green Chilies, Chili Powder. Open the cans of corn, chicken broth, chunk chicken, black beans, and diced tomatoes. Pour everything into a large saucepan or crockpot (or you can put it in a slow cooker too for 3 – 4 hours). Cook everything together over medium heat or until heated throughout. Top with any toppings you like and enjoy! For more baking with Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.