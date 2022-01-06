Baking with Biskie: Chips and Salsa

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen gettin’ their salsa on, but don’t worry; they are making chips too.

You can find everything you need to

Salsa

What you will need:

  • 1 1/4 lbs ripe Roma tomatoes* (about 5 – 6)
  • 1 (14.5 oz) can petite diced tomatoes**
  • 2 green onions,*** ends trimmed, chopped into thirds
  • 1/3 cup chopped red onion (about 1/4 of a medium)
  • 1 jalapeno pepper,**** seeded and roughly chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh cilantro (about a handful)
  • 1 large clove garlic, roughly chopped
  • 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • 1/4 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp granulated sugar (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse in 1 second bursts until all ingredients are finely chopped.
  • Serve with tortilla chips. Note that salsa always tastes best after it’s been refrigerated for a few hours, so if time allows let the flavors marinate together before serving.
  • Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Chips

What you will need:

  • Tortillas
  • Oil
  • Kosher salt

Instructions:

  • About 3/4 to 1 cup olive oil, peanut oil, canola oil, or vegetable oil (more or less depending on how many chips you are making)
  • Corn tortillas (each tortilla will make 6 chips)
  • Kosher salt (or other coarse salt), to taste

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss