Baking with Biskie: Chips and Salsa

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen gettin' their salsa on, but don't worry; they are making chips too.

Salsa

What you will need:

1 1/4 lbs ripe Roma tomatoes* (about 5 – 6)

1 (14.5 oz) can petite diced tomatoes**

2 green onions,*** ends trimmed, chopped into thirds

1/3 cup chopped red onion (about 1/4 of a medium)

1 jalapeno pepper,**** seeded and roughly chopped

1/3 cup fresh cilantro (about a handful)

1 large clove garlic, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp granulated sugar (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse in 1 second bursts until all ingredients are finely chopped.

Serve with tortilla chips. Note that salsa always tastes best after it’s been refrigerated for a few hours, so if time allows let the flavors marinate together before serving.

Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Chips

What you will need:

Tortillas

Oil

Kosher salt

Instructions: