Baking with Biskie: Chips and Salsa

Salsa
What you will need:
- 1 1/4 lbs ripe Roma tomatoes* (about 5 – 6)
- 1 (14.5 oz) can petite diced tomatoes**
- 2 green onions,*** ends trimmed, chopped into thirds
- 1/3 cup chopped red onion (about 1/4 of a medium)
- 1 jalapeno pepper,**** seeded and roughly chopped
- 1/3 cup fresh cilantro (about a handful)
- 1 large clove garlic, roughly chopped
- 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1/4 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp granulated sugar (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse in 1 second bursts until all ingredients are finely chopped.
- Serve with tortilla chips. Note that salsa always tastes best after it’s been refrigerated for a few hours, so if time allows let the flavors marinate together before serving.
- Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.
Chips
What you will need:
- Tortillas
- Oil
- Kosher salt
Instructions:
- About 3/4 to 1 cup olive oil, peanut oil, canola oil, or vegetable oil (more or less depending on how many chips you are making)
- Corn tortillas (each tortilla will make 6 chips)
- Kosher salt (or other coarse salt), to taste