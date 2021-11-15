Baking With Biskie: Classic Cheeseballs and Turkey Veggie Tray

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On today’s episode of Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Classic Cheeseballs and Turkey Veggie Tray to make the cheese balls you need:

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese (avoid pre-shredded cheese)

Two green onions, chopped

One teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

One teaspoon hot pepper sauce

One teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

dash freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup pecans, finely chopped

Place cream cheese in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Add cheese, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, parsley, garlic powder, oregano, and pepper and mix well to combine. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl and gather the mixture into one lump. Lightly grease your hands and form the mixture into a round ball. Place the pecans on a plate. Hold the cheese ball in one hand and use the other hand to scoop the pecans onto the outside of the ball, pressing them in gently and turning the ball to coat all sides. Cover the cheeseball in cling wrap and refrigerate for about 1 hour to allow it to firm up. Take it out of the refrigerator about 20 minutes before serving to allow it to soften just slightly. Serve with crackers, pretzels, vegetables, or anything else you’d love to dip in cheese!

And to make the Turkey Veggie Tray, you need:

Two red bell pepper

2 cups baby carrots

One yellow bell pepper

candy eyeballs

One crown broccoli

Two cucumbers

1 cup snap peas

dip

Make a face by cutting the bottom off of red pepper. Make the beak by using a baby carrot, a piece of yellow pepper for the snoods, and candy eyeballs! To make the body, gather and prep your veggies. We like to wash and cut to sizes that are easy to grab. Layer the sliced cucumbers first in a half-circle around the platter. Then layer the carrots, yellow and red peppers, and broccoli pieces in smaller half circles. End with the snap peas at the bottom. Then add the bowl of your favorite dip. Place the turkey face made out of pepper in the dip bowl.