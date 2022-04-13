In preparation for Easter, we are preparing a feast this week. Today Biskie is making a corn casserole, this dish will make the perfect side to any meat.
For this dish, you will need:
- 8 ounces Jiffy Corn Muffin mix
- 15 ounces whole kernel corn drained
- 15 ounces creamed corn not drained
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup melted butter
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients together and pour into a greased 8″x8″ or “9×9” baking dish.
- Cook uncovered for 45-50 minutes or until lightly browned.