In preparation for Easter, we are preparing a feast this week. Today Biskie is making a corn casserole, this dish will make the perfect side to any meat.

For this dish, you will need:

  • 8 ounces Jiffy Corn Muffin mix
  • 15 ounces whole kernel corn drained
  • 15 ounces creamed corn not drained
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup melted butter

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients together and pour into a greased 8″x8″ or “9×9” baking dish.
  • Cook uncovered for 45-50 minutes or until lightly browned.