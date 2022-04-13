In preparation for Easter, we are preparing a feast this week. Today Biskie is making a corn casserole, this dish will make the perfect side to any meat.

For this dish, you will need:

8 ounces Jiffy Corn Muffin mix

15 ounces whole kernel corn drained

15 ounces creamed corn not drained

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup melted butter

Instructions: