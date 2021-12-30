Baking with Biskie: Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry

The above-normal temperatures will stick around for two more days with little rain Friday. Strong to severe storms will develop late Friday night and move through the area Saturday. The coldest air of the winter so far moves in Saturday night.

Thursday has been a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We began with dense fog over most of the area with temperatures in the 50s. Thanks to some sunshine mixing in with the clouds, temperatures Thursday afternoon returned to the 70s. We will stay warm Friday with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures Friday morning will not be as cool as we will see lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect daytime highs Friday to range from the middle 70s north to the lower 80s south.