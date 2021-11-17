Baking With Biskie: Cranberry Sauce

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are starting their Thanksgiving sides and dressings early today. They make Cranberry Sauce. All you need is

1 cup (200g) sugar

1 cup (250ml) water

4 cups (one 12-ounce package) fresh or frozen cranberries

Optional: Pecans, orange zest, raisins, currants, blueberries, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice

Rinse cranberries: Place the cranberries in a colander and rinse them. Pick out and discard any damaged or bruised cranberries.

Boil water with sugar: Put the water and sugar in a medium saucepan on high heat and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve the sugar.

Add cranberries, cook until they burst: Add the cranberries to the pot and return to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until most of the cranberries have burst.

Stir in mix-ins if using: Once the cranberries have burst, you can leave the cranberry sauce as is or dress it up with other ingredients. We like to mix in half a cup of chopped pecans a pinch or two of orange zest—some people like adding raisins or currants, or even blueberries for added sweetness. You can also add holiday spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice. If adding spices, start with a pinch of each and add more to your taste. \

Let cool: Remove the pot from heat. Let cool completely at room temperature, then transfer to a bowl to chill in the refrigerator. Note that the cranberry sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.

