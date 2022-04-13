To add to the Easter fest, Biskie is preparing Creamed Spinach.
For this dish you will need:
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 small sweet onion , diced
- 4 cloves garlic , minced
- 4 ounces cream cheese , cut into cubes
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano , freshly grated
- pinch of nutmeg
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese , freshly grated
- 2 pounds frozen cut leaf spinach (about 30 ounces frozen cut leaf spinach, thawed and carefully squeezed dry of all excess liquid – see note)
Instructions
- In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until softened and translucent, stirring frequently, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add cream cheese and cook, stirring, until melted.
- Add heavy cream, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and cayenne; cook for 2 minutes.
- Add mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese. Stir until combined and melted.
- Fold spinach into cream sauce until evenly combined, cooking for an additional minute or so to warm through.
- Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary. (If the spinach seems a little watery, cook over medium-low heat until any excess liquid evaporates.)
- Serve immediately while the sauce is still shiny and cheese is gooey.