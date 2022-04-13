To add to the Easter fest, Biskie is preparing Creamed Spinach.

For this dish you will need:

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small sweet onion , diced
  • 4 cloves garlic , minced
  • 4 ounces cream cheese , cut into cubes
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano , freshly grated
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese , freshly grated
  • 2 pounds frozen cut leaf spinach (about 30 ounces frozen cut leaf spinach, thawed and carefully squeezed dry of all excess liquid – see note)

Instructions

  • In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until softened and translucent, stirring frequently, about 2-3 minutes.
  • Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add cream cheese and cook, stirring, until melted.
  • Add heavy cream, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and cayenne; cook for 2 minutes.
  • Add mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese. Stir until combined and melted.
  • Fold spinach into cream sauce until evenly combined, cooking for an additional minute or so to warm through.
  • Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary. (If the spinach seems a little watery, cook over medium-low heat until any excess liquid evaporates.)
  • Serve immediately while the sauce is still shiny and cheese is gooey.