Baking With Biskie: Crescent Mummy Dogs!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen to make Crescent Mummy Dogs. They are fun to make and quick for families all you need is

One can (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Dough Sheet

2 1/2 slices American cheese, quartered (2.5 oz)

10 Oscar Mayer™ beef hot dogs

Cooking spray

Heat oven to 375°F. If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough; separate at perforations, creating four rectangles—press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut into four rectangles. With a knife or kitchen scissors, cut each rectangle lengthwise into ten pieces, making a total of 40 pieces of dough—slice cheese slices into quarters (1/2 slice cheese, cut in half). Wrap 4 articles of dough around each hot dog and 1/4 slice of cheese to look like "bandages," stretching dough slightly to cover the hot dog completely. About 1/2 inch from one end of each hot dog, separate "bandages" so hot dog shows through for "face." Place wrapped hot dogs (cheese side down); spray dough lightly with cooking spray. Bake 13 to 17 minutes or until dough is light golden brown and hot dogs are hot. With mustard, draw features on "face."