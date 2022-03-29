Today, Biskie and Josh are making a Cucumber Dill Chicken Salad.
For this recipe you will need:
- 3 cups rotisserie chicken, chopped and chilled
- 2/3 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1/3 cup green onion, chopped
- 3/4 cup seedless cucumber, peeled and chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 teaspoon (dried) dill
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and stir until completely combined.
- Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator