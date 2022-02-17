Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making Dijon Crusted Pork Chops.
For this recipe, you will need:
- 2pork chops
- 1tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1stalk fresh rosemary, leaves only chopped
- 1⁄2cup seasoned bread crumbs
- salt and pepper
- olive oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Spread dijon on chops. Sprinkle rosemary, salt and pepper. Turn to other side and repeat.
- Place breadcrumbs on shallow dish. Coat chops on both sides in crumbs.
- Heat skillet on medium high heat. Drizzle small amount of olive oil. Heat. Brown chops for a couple of minutes on each side.
- Place chops in oven. Cook for 20 minutes.