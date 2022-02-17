Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making Dijon Crusted Pork Chops.

For this recipe, you will need:

  • 2pork chops
  • 1tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1stalk fresh rosemary, leaves only chopped
  • 12cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • salt and pepper
  • olive oil

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Spread dijon on chops. Sprinkle rosemary, salt and pepper. Turn to other side and repeat.
  • Place breadcrumbs on shallow dish. Coat chops on both sides in crumbs.
  • Heat skillet on medium high heat. Drizzle small amount of olive oil. Heat. Brown chops for a couple of minutes on each side.
  • Place chops in oven. Cook for 20 minutes.